New reality show to feature MPD's female officers

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Cable network TLC has told the stories of the 'Police Women of Broward County' and Maricopa County. Now, the females of the Memphis Police Department will become the new stars of an entire season of 'The Police Women of Memphis'.



"This show is going to show, basically I think, the best of Memphis' Finest," department spokesperson Karen Rudolph said Friday.



As part of the city's contract agreement with TLC, Rudolph could not say which patrol officers producers picked. A film crew will ride along with four officers on four different shifts from four different precincts: Tillman, Airways, Mount Moriah and Union Avenue.



Filming doesn't stop at the end of the work day, as crews will follow officers home.



"To show that police officers are real people," Rudolph said. "We have kids we have to pick up. We have dogs we have to walk. We have family functions. We go to church."



Randolph says viewers will see that females on the force train as hard and work as tough as their male counterparts.



"I think a lot of people think that we operate like machines and we don't," Rudolph said. "We're human people."



Memphis Mayor A C Wharton said he hoped the show would improve the city's image.



"I think it helps us dispel those notions that we're sort of backwards in terms of racial and gender equality," Wharton said.



City leader say that unlike the A&E show 'The First 48', which focused on gruesome crime scenes in Memphis, TLC's production will show a softer side of the Bluff City.

