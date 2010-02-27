Family mourns security guard killed at Southland Mall

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The family of the security guard shot and killed while on the job at Southland Mall said the killer took the life of a loving husband, a great son and brother.



Marques Rainey, 28, was shot after trying to break up a fight in the mall.



"Why did he have to take his life?" Margie Brownlee, the victim's mother, asked. "Why did he have to take my son?"



Brownlee said Rainey played football at Westwood High School before graduating in 1999. He then served in the Marines for four years. A year and a half ago he married his wife.



Brownlee said Rainey was unarmed at the time of the shooting. He was pronounced dead at The MED.



"I know we all someday have to die, but I never thought he would go out this way," Brownlee said.



Chris Brown, Rainey's brother, said Rainey was a great older brother.



"I hope they catch the suspect and let him serve his time," Brown said. "Just let him think about what he's done."



The killing was almost too much for Columbus Brownlee, Rainey's grandfather, to handle.



"I hope they catch them," Brownlee said. "Lord, I can't get over this."



A Memphis church is working to organize a prayer vigil for Rainey.



If you know anything about the case, the police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

