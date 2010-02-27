Teens helping Haiti quake victims pray for victims of new tragedy

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Moments after an earthquake struck Chile Saturday, fifty youth groups across Memphis were participating in a World Vision retreat to help Haiti earthquake victims.



"We are raising funds for earthquake victims and children who are hungry around the world," Susan Blackburn, Faith Anglican Church Youth Ministries Director said.



Blackburn took a group of teens on a World Vision retreat overnight Friday. They spent Saturday helping Calvary Mission, so the devastating images of the Chile quake were not in their minds.



"We've been kind of away from the media," Sarah Cleveland, a participant said.



The 8.8 magnitude quake has caused a tsunami warning to go into effect for surrounding areas, including Hawaii.



"My brother is in Hawaii," said Blackburn.



When Blackburn learned of the severity of the catastrophe, she immediately led the teens in prayer.



"I lift up the victims in Chile and also those who might be hit by the tsunami," Blackburn said. "I pray that you would protect them, Lord."



Richard Psungo, who was participating in the retreat, was sad to hear the news.



"Just seeing how devastating it was in Haiti and thinking about this was worse than that was terrible," Psungo said.



Cleveland said she hoped more prayers would come for the victims of this new tragedy.



"I hope that everyone can come out and help them too," said Cleveland, "because they're going to need it."

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.