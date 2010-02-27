Memphis Mayor Wharton travels to Nashville to discuss The MED

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Mayor A C Wharton and a Shelby County delegation went to Nashville last week to urge legislators to help save The MED.



The troubled public hospital is at risk of being shut down if Tennessee lawmakers approve the governor's proposed budget cuts.



Wharton said he could not say much of what was discussed in Nashville this week.



"The only thing I'll say is that it was a good meeting," Wharton said, "very constructive talks are continuing as we speak."



Wharton said The MED has selected a spokesperson to keep the public informed about the negotiations with the legislature. That person will not be on the job until March 1.

