Annual Soup Sunday event shines light on need for mentors

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Many popular Memphis restaurants put their best foot forward Sunday, cooking up a delicious line-up of soups.



The annual Soup Sunday event was a fundraiser for Youth Villages.



Hundreds of Mid-Southerners showed up to eat as many different cups of soup as they could.



Roosevelt Webb sampled a variety of soups.



"Tomato soup, some clam chowder and potato soup," Webb said.



Pearl Balacs was a fan of the clam chowder.



"I liked the clam chowders," Balacs said. "The potato soups are great."



This was the 21st annual Soup Sunday. For several hours, the FedEx Forum became a taste test for area restaurants.



"We've had over 40 this year," said Mike Bruns with Youth Villages, "which is a great number and they all make delicious soup."



There were also deserts to be sampled.



"I've had the custom cakes by Glenda and now the chocolate strawberry," said Barbara Weeks.



Children involved with Youth Villages also participated. Greg Gillis said the cooking program at Youth Villages helped him stay out of trouble.



"If I'm cooking and working and stuff, I won't have to worry about being in trouble," Gillis said.



Organizers hoped Soup Sunday would shed some light on the many services Youth Villages provides to the community.



They also hoped it would stress the organization's need for more mentors to help the thousands of children in the program.



Click here if you want to become a Youth Villages mentor or find out more about the website.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.