Prayer vigil to be held for slain security guard

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A family mourned a loss as a community rallied against violence at a Memphis mall Sunday.



The security guard shot and killed inside Southland Mall Saturday has been identified at Marques Rainey, 28.



People outraged by his killing will gather at Southland Mall in Whitehaven at 7:00 p.m. Sunday for a prayer vigil and a rally to stop the violence.



Witnesses said Rainey was trying to break up a fight between two men when one of the men turned and shot him.



Witnesses then said the shooters ran out of the mall.



There is no detailed description of the suspects at this time. The suspects are still on the loose.



Pastor Aaron Litzsey of New Bethel Temple Church invited people to join him tonight for the prayer vigil.



If you know any information relating to this crime, police have asked that you call 901-528-CASH.

