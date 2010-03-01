YOUR TURN: Don't call it drag racing

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Scott Bullard. Bullard took issue with the way we covered the story regarding the recent Memphis Police crackdown on street racing.

To slanderously label such illegal activity as "drag racing" is very offensive to thousands of people like me who are heavily involved in the sport of drag racing. To call this "drag racing" is akin to calling a bar-room brawl a WWE wrestling match. The more appropriate term you should have used is "illegal street racing." No matter how glamorous the term may sound as a headline, it was grossly misused to describe illegal activity, and can be misconstrued and applied as a black mark upon a sport which millions of fans and participants hold near and dear to their hearts.



That's Scott Bullard's turn.