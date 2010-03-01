Tennessee state trooper charged with child abuse

By Jason Miles - bio | email

COVINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - A Tennessee State Trooper and has been indicted on charges of child abuse and lying to investigators.



Marvin Norfolk faces charges of child abuse and filing a false police report. Norfolk was treated no differently than your average arrestee as he was booked into the Tipton County Jail Monday night.



His wife Dawn was right behind him. She's charged with lying to detectives during their investigation into claims of child abuse.



"We worked with the TBI and DCS due to the victim being a child," said Chief Donna Turner with the Tipton Co. Sheriff's Office.



Turner said a 9-year-old family member was beaten during a stay in the trooper's home over the Christmas holidays. Investigators say Norfolk's wife was present during the alleged abuse. Chief Turner saw the injuries herself.



"It was bruising to the face, shoulder, arm, torso, back legs, and groin area," said Turner.



Investigators suspect Norfolk used a belt.



A THP spokesman says Norfolk became a trooper in 1998 and assigned to Tipton County. He was placed on administrative leave back in January after an order of protection was filed against him. He returned to desk duty in February. Norfolk is now back on paid administrative leave as a result of these new child abuse charges.



"And it's up to a judge and jury to decide if it really was that severe and what if any punishment that there might be," said Turner.



Trooper Norfolk and his wife are on bond and due in court Thursday morning.



