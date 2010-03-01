UPDATE: Police charge suspect in shooting death of security guard

Police say a 20-year-old suspect fought with officers as they placed him under arrest at a house in Hickory Hill where a sticker on the mailbox reads "Pray for Peace." Terrell Loverson is now charged with First Degree Murder.

By Lori Brown and Nick Kenney

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis man charged with murdering a Southland Mall security guard was on bond on a domestic violence charge at the time of the shooting.



Tuesday, police charged Terrell Loverson, 20, with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Marques Rainey. Loverson was also charged with assault and resisting official detention, after he allegedly struck an officer during his arrest.



Witnesses said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon while a group of men were in a fight near the mall's north entrance. During the fight, Rainey detained Loverson.



According to the affidavit of complaint, "Marques Rainey released the defendant and as he was walking away the defendant shot Rainey."



Rainey, 28, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



Loverson has a recent history of trouble with the law. Last month, he was arrested and charged with domestic assault, after investigators said he punched his girlfriend in the face with a closed hand, pulled her hair out, and threw her to the ground. He was arrested, but later released after posting $1,000 bond.



In April 2009, Loverson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance that police identified as Delaudid. The charge was later dropped without prosecution.



Action News 5 was with Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin Monday night when he received word of Loverson's arrest. Godwin, Mayor A C Wharton, and Councilman Harold Collins were all at Southland Mall to sit down with the mall manager to discuss crime prevention strategy.



"Steps will be taken to make sure this continues to be a safe place," Wharton said.



Wharton didn't get specific about what those steps would be, but he made his commitment clear.



"We're going to bring the full power of the city of Memphis and the state of Tennessee to deal with this...If I had my way it would be heinous crime to bring a firearm into crowded malls unless properly licensed."



Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said when there is violence in the community, his department will address it.



"We're going to sit down as the Mayor said and work out a plan," Godwin said.



The first step of the plan seemed to be showing people the city cares.

Director Godwin said the area is safe. Like any mall, he said, there are problems with shoplifting, and car break-ins. Godwin could not say if the shooter, later identified as Loverson, was part of a gang.

A Southland Mall spokesperson released this statement Tuesday:

Our prayers and condolences go out to the family of Marques Rainey during this extremely difficult time.



We appreciate the support from Mayor Wharton and Police Director Godwin



We continue to offer our full cooperation to the authorities during the investigation.

Memphians wanting to make a donation to the "Marques Rainey Memorial Fund" can do so by going to any First Tennessee Bank.

Thank you,



Southland Mall Management

