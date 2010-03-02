Roy and Blazers rally past Grizzlies 103-93

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Brandon Roy scored 25 points and Nicolas Batum added 21 as Portland erased a 14-point first-half deficit with a strong third quarter and defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-93 on Monday night.



LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 13, and Andre Miller scored 12 points and handed out 11 assists as the Trail Blazers ended their five-game road trip with four victories. They also solidified their hold on the Western Conference's eighth playoff spot.



It was the seventh straight road win for Portland over the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Memphis extended its current home losing streak to seven.



Zach Randolph led Memphis with 22 points, and Rudy Gay finished with 19. Marc Gasol added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Mike Conley scored 13.



Portland overtook Memphis by outscoring the Grizzlies 41-21 in the third, the Trail Blazers' highest point total in a quarter this season.



The Trail Blazers held a 13-point lead early in the fourth, and still led by 11 with 6:43 remaining. But Memphis went on an 11-2 run to pull within 91-89 on Randolph's two free throws with 3:25 left. Later, Randolph's three-point play cut the lead to 93-92.



But Memphis could get no closer.



The game was the first step in a week where Memphis, entering the night in the 10th spot in the West, could make some strides in the playoff race. In addition to playing the Trail Blazers, the eighth seed, Memphis travels to New Orleans, which is just ahead of it in ninth place.



The seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs close out the Grizzlies' week.



The first step started off well, but eventually got out of hand in the second half.



Portland dealt with some early ball handling problems and managed to stay close until Memphis extended it to eight points as the miscues continued, a half-dozen of them in the first period.



The Trail Blazers would settle down after the opening quarter taking better care of the basketball, and the Portland reserves brought more energy on both ends of the floor.



That still didn't prevent Memphis from getting out on the break and controlling the boards and the paint.



Memphis' lead reached 14 before the Grizzlies carried a 53-41 lead into the dressing room behind 13 from Gay and 12 more from Randolph.



No Trail Blazers were in double figures at the break.



Portland immediately erased the Memphis advantage in the second half as the Trail Blazers hit nine of their first 11 shots. Batum's 3-pointer completed the rally, giving Portland the lead.



That was part of Batum's 12 points in the quarter, while Roy had 15. Portland outscored Memphis 41-21 for an 82-74 lead entering the fourth.



Portland outhustled Memphis in the second half, forcing 16 turnovers. That allowed Portland to lead by as many as 13 early in the fourth period before Memphis started its rally.



NOTES: Memphis has not won a home game since Feb. 1, defeating the Lakers 95-93. ... The Trail Blazers have not lost at game at FedExForum since Dec. 21, 2005. ... Memphis G Jamaal Tinsley missed his third game with a sore left hamstring. Center Steven Hunter also sat out with a sore left knee. Hunter has not played in 10 straight games. ... One of Memphis' first-half turnovers may have had something to do with translation. Hamed Haddadi, the Grizzlies' reserve center and the first player from Iran, took the ball out on the baseline after a Portland turnover. With the Trail Blazers pressing, Haddadi tried to create some space, running the baseline. The traveling call was immediate, giving the ball back to Portland.



Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.