Auto inspection wait times still testing patience of Memphis drivers

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Long waits for auto inspections in Memphis continue to test the patience of some drivers.



Tuesday, Greg Chambers waited for more than two hours to have his car inspected.



"Man, this line is ridiculous," Chambers said. "It ain't nothing though. I got to do it."



That's why the city extended the hours of operation at all three of its auto inspection stations. In previous years, the Motor Vehicle Inspection Bureau had fewer lanes open, but now stations like the one on Washington Avenue, which has 4 lanes, will be open longer to serve customers.

It was welcome news for Jo Buehler.



"This is the shortest it's ever been for me," Buehler said Tuesday.



But some drivers, like Shana Radford, weren't sure if the extended hours are making a huge difference.



"It's going kinda slow, but it looks like it's faster than White Station or Lamar would be," Radford said.



City officials say auto inspectors will be paid overtime while administrators seek a more permanent solution to the backups at inspection stations. The city is also considering a proposal to hire at least three to five additional inspectors.

