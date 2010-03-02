Families react to Southland Mall murder arrest

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Police say a 20-year-old suspect fought with officers as they placed him under arrest at a house in Hickory Hill where a sticker on the mailbox reads "Pray for Peace."



Terrell Loverson is now charged with First Degree Murder.



Charles Johnson is Loverson's uncle, and was surprised by his nephew's arrest.



"I can't comment," he said Tuesday. "I wasn't there."



Action News 5 was the only station inside Southland Mall Saturday afternoon after a fight sparked a deadly shooting. Security guard Marques Rainey, 28, did not walk away.



"Anytime there's a death you have to be sorry about it," Johnson said. "But the best thing for us to do right now is to pray for them and our loved ones and not comment."



Investigators say Loverson was developed as a suspect and identified by witnesses in a photo spread. He was in court Tuesday morning on an un-related charge of beating up the mother of his young child.



"He really just need to stay behind bars for a really, really long time," said Marques' brother, Steven Rainey.



Rainey works in a sporting goods store at Southland Mall, and often saw his older brother while on the job.

Rainey said the arrest brings some relief.



"It do a little bit," he said. "But at the same time, it's not gonna bring him back."



Rainey said he holds no grudges against the suspect's family. He only wants the young man who police say pulled the trigger to get the justice he deserves.

