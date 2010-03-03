Police arrest man wanted for shooting Eads homeowner

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Police have captured a man wanted for shooting a homeowner in Eads last week.



Willie Gatewood was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment in the 1000 block of Peabody in Memphis.



Gatewood was wanted for shooting Dennis Roberts, an Eads man who caught Gatewood burglarizing his home.

Gatewood shot Roberts last Wednesday afternoon after breaking into his home on Macon Road. The bullet pierced Roberts' left wrist, and struck the upper left side of the heavy duty jacket he was wearing.



"The shot went through here, bounced off my chest and onto my arm," Roberts said.



Roberts had just returned home from running errands when he noticed Gatewood's vehicle parked in his driveway. After walking up to the front door of his home, Roberts quickly realized the front door had been pried open.



"When I realized his truck was running I went straight to his truck and grabbed his keys and cell phone out of the seat," he said.



Roberts then saw Gatewood walking towards him with a duffle bag. Gatewood pointed his gun at Roberts and fired.



"When I went down, that's when I dropped the keys because my hand went numb," Roberts said. "It was burning. He got his keys and left."



Roberts called a neighbor who, who called 911. Meanwhile, he was just glad to be wearing his jacket.

"I'm lucky to be alive," he said. "I really think it was the jacket that saved me.



