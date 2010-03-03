Tipton County father is fighting mad about daughter's alleged abuse

By Justin Hanson - bio | email

TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC-TV) - A Tipton County father is fighting mad because his daughter was physically abused by her ex-boyfriend.

"He was hitting her with his fists," Stuart Phillips said of a recent incident. "He was hitting her, kicking her...had her on the ground kicking her and spitting on her."

Phillips says his 17-year-old daughter was beaten up by her ex-boyfriend, and he has pictures of her cuts and bruises to prove it.

According to a police report, the incident happened on December 21st when the two teens were home for Christmas. The report claims the ex-boyfriend lured Phillips' daughter to the front yard with a text message. That's when he physically assaulted her, and allegedly pushed her through a dining room window.

Police charged the ex-boyfriend, who is 16-years-old. He was later released, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

"I want that individual out of my life completely," Phillips said. "I want my daughter back."

According to www.breakthecycle.org, there are several misconceptions about abuse.

For one, the abuse is never the victim's fault - nothing a victim does invites abuse. Also, telling someone to just leave isn't the answer. For many teens, breaking up can be the most violent.

The web site also says that violence happens in every type of relationship and community.

The site also advises teens not to fight back, as violence often escalates when this happens.

Also, there's never a point when you should cut off an abused friend. Without support, victims find it hard to leave the relationship.

And finally, take relationships among youth seriously.

"This is a complete feeling of worthlessness, and rage of course," Phillips said.

