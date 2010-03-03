Tire Redemption Program returns Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Tire Redemption Program, aimed at reducing the amount of community blight associated with illegal dumping of waste tires, will resume operations Monday.



Shelby County residents with valid Tennessee I.D. may bring waste tires to Mac's Tires located at 3000 Elvis Presley beginning Monday, March 8, 2010 at 7:00 a.m.



Officials said individuals will be limited to 100 tires per trip, with a maximum of two trips per day to the facility. One dollar will be paid per tire, and the program has a budget of $100,000.



The hours of operation for this program are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and the facility will be closed during bad weather.

