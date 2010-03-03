Former MPD officers accused of bribery appear in court

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Three former Memphis police officers were set to appear in federal court Wednesday on bribery, extortion and conspiracy charges.



Timothy Green, Christopher Crawford, and Michael Young, who worked out of the MPD's Ridgeway Precinct, are accused of taking payoffs from a nightclub when they tipped off club owners to police raids.



According to the indictment, federal investigators used a source in their six month investigation who began working as a manager at the club.



"The officers' actions for what they were being paid included notifying the club owners of sweeps done by the MPD, and falsifying police reports to cover up or dumb down events which happened at the club," U.S. Attorney Larry Laurenzi said last week.



According to federal complaints, the payoffs totaled more than $12,000, with Green receiving nearly $8,000.



Crawford and Young appeared before a judge Wednesday during a preliminary hearing. Afterward, attorneys for two of the defendants said prosecutors will likely introduce a lot of evidence.



"It's my understanding that there are informants that are involved in this case," said Crawford's attorney, William Massey.



"My understanding is there are a lot of video tapes that will be turned over," added Young's attorney, Mike Scholl. "We will take a look at that, then just start the process."



Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorneys Office said the case is still under investigation, and will not name the club.



Timothy Green did not appear in court Wednesday because he was unaware of the hearing, and did not let his attorney, Marvin Ballin, know. Green's appearance was rescheduled for Friday.



All three officers are out on $10,000 bond each.

