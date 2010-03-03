Man arrested in connection with Hispanic store robberies

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A man is behind bars in connection with a string of robberies at Hispanic businesses.



Tobey Becton has been charged with armed robbery.



Police said Becton's accomplice, David Cordez, is still on the loose.



The two men are suspects in a total of four similar robberies that have occurred since December.



Carlos Suarez was robbed at gunpoint at his jewelry store.



"It's terrible," Suarez said. "Terrible experience."



Suarez described hearing that Becton was behind bars as a "big relief."



Patty Aguilar, owner of La Herradura, was also robbed and said she believes the two men were specifically targeting Hispanics.



"It upsets me because I feel like they're thinking that we're an easy target," Aguilar said. "We really shouldn't be feeling this way."



"We're suspicious about everybody that comes in here now," Aguilar added.

