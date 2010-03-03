Boys missing from Flint, MI found in Memphis school

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Two boys abducted from their home in Flint, Michigan in June have been found taking classes at a Memphis elementary school.



Jesus Ovando Garcia, 8, and his brother David, 5, were found almost 800 miles away from their Michigan home in a Crump Elementary School classroom.



The two brothers have been enrolled at Crump Elementary all semester. The two were found when someone recognized them from a flyer.



Officer Karen Rudolph with the Memphis Police Department said the boys' mother showed up at the school, but police took the boys into custody before turning them over to the Department of Children's Services.



"It appears the father had custody of the children," Rudolph said, "and they did issue a custodial interference report in Michigan."



The father of the two boys was on his way to Memphis Wednesday to pick his sons up.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.