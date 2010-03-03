Congregation gathers to remember slain security guard

By Anna Marie Hartman - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A church came together Wednesday in the wake of the shooting death of a mall security guard.



At the New Bethel Temple in Memphis, a crowd came together to pray for a solution to violence among young people.



In the front sat the wife and daughter of Marques Rainey, a security guard shot to death over the weekend while trying to break up a fight at Southland Mall.



"Times are hard," Chantrice Rainey, the victim's wife said, "especially with him gone. But we really appreciate the community doing this for us tonight."



Chantrice Rainey said she is holding up well despite the loss of her husband of only 18 months.



"My hope is that his life will not be in vain," said Margie Brownlee, the victim's mother.



The two woman said they knew of one way to accomplish that: convince young people that violence is not the answer.



A fund for Marques Rainey has been set up. Donations are being taken at any First Tennessee Bank branch.



Rainey's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Temple.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.