Accident backs up I-240 traffic

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Interstate traffic is at a crawl this afternoon on I-240 northbound at Walnut Grove, after an accident there.

The highway was closed for more than an hour after the early afternoon accident, causing a massive backup.

