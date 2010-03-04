Mid-South mother recognized for inspiring others while battling Kidney Disease

By Chip Washington - bio | email

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South woman is being recognized for keeping a positive spirit as she fights Kidney Disease.



Vickie Lusby was hard at work at Fresenius Medical Care in Southaven early Thursday morning. Lusby, who undergoes dialysis treatment, works full-time, is a nursing student, and is a single mother to a 10-year old son, says her disease is not a death sentence.



"Dialysis actually provides life," she said. "I don't look at it as a negative thing, and with that said I wish more people would look at it that way. It's not the end of the world."



It is that attitude and Lusby's daily willingness to inspire others that caught the attention of her company, who named her a Patient Champion in honor of National Kidney Month. Lusby is being honored for her dedication to treatment, positive attitude, and the inspiration she provides to other patients.



One such patient is Sam Allen, who says attitude is everything.



"She could be down, she could be drug down, but she's got that attitude, 'This happened to me, and through God's grace I'm gonna do my best'." Allen said.



Margaret Ventura, Lusby's supervisor, said 'pride' does not begin to describe her feelings for her co-worker and friend.



"To take treatment three times a week, be a mother, a full-time employee, plus go to school, all with a smile on her face...she's an inspiration to all of us," Ventura said.



Lusby was diagnosed with kidney disease almost 20 years ago.



She is studying to become a registered nurse, and expects to graduate in December.

