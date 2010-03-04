Firefighter continues to recover after nearly being crushed

By Jamel Major - bio | email

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South firefighter continues to recover from terrible injuries he suffered on the job during icy weather earlier this year.



For Bo Boshers, a 12-year veteran of the Collierville Fire Department, it's been a long road to recovery. On January 29th, Boshers was critically injured during an ice storm when a tree fell on him and another colleague as they cleared branches.



"We didn't hear it or see anything," he said. "First thing we knew we were hit."



Boshers suffered from a broken left shoulder and broken sternum. He also broke five ribs, seven vertebra, and suffered from a ruptured spleen and foot fractures. After undergoing surgery and several weeks of rehab, he has to wear a back brace and two leg braces.



"The back brace hurts all the time," he said. "My wife gets it on me in the morning, and it starts hurting from that point until she gets it off me."



Even walking has been a big challenge.



"I have what I call these 'moon boots' on," he said. "They are 3-D boots. They're not made to be walking in. They're just hard to walk in."



Boshers said he appreciates the support he's received from the town of Collierville and fellow firefighters.



"They've all come up to see me," he said. "Guys took up money to help the wife. Fayette County had a boot drop a couple weeks ago to take up money to help us out."



The generosity is helping Boshers keep a positive attitude.



"I was just blessed," he said. "I should be dead. God's got something for me."



Additionally, a fund has been set up to help Boshers. Donations can be made to the 'Firefighter Bo Fund' at the Bank of Fayette County in Somerville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.