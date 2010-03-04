Sex offender arrested for second time in less than a month - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Registered sex offender arrested for second time in less than a month

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

TIPTON CO., TN (WMC-TV) - A registered sex offender was arrested for violating the sex offender act 23 days after being arrested at a Millington YMCA.

Tuesday, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office deputies received a tip that Lanell Pitman, 65, was living in a house with a 12-year-old girl and her mother.

The tip was discovered to be true and Pittman was arrested Wednesday for violating the sex offender act.

In 1994, Pittman was convicted of fondling a 9-year-old girl.  He served time and got out on parole.

Pittman was spotted on February 8th by two off-duty Tipton County Sheriff's deputies at a Millington YMCA.

As a registered sex offender, Pittman is restricted from places like the YMCA and from living in any residence where a minor child is living.

Pittman is not charged with or accused of hurting the young girl.

Pittman will appear in court on March 16th.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly