Registered sex offender arrested for second time in less than a month

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

TIPTON CO., TN (WMC-TV) - A registered sex offender was arrested for violating the sex offender act 23 days after being arrested at a Millington YMCA.



Tuesday, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office deputies received a tip that Lanell Pitman, 65, was living in a house with a 12-year-old girl and her mother.



The tip was discovered to be true and Pittman was arrested Wednesday for violating the sex offender act.



In 1994, Pittman was convicted of fondling a 9-year-old girl. He served time and got out on parole.



Pittman was spotted on February 8th by two off-duty Tipton County Sheriff's deputies at a Millington YMCA.



As a registered sex offender, Pittman is restricted from places like the YMCA and from living in any residence where a minor child is living.



Pittman is not charged with or accused of hurting the young girl.



Pittman will appear in court on March 16th.

