UPDATE: Mother of underage driver faces charges

By Janice Broach - bio | email

BARTLETT, TN (WMC-TV) - A Bartlett boy crashed his family's vehicle into a bus Wednesday night after taking the car to a Dollar General store down the street.



The wreck happened at the intersection of Stage and US 70 in Bartlett. The boy driving the car, 14, and his brother, 13, collided with a MATA bus.



When Bartlett police spoke to the mother of the boy, Tina Kay Reyes, she said she knew he did not have a driver's license but sent him anyway.



Reyes turned herself in to authorities Friday on a charge of reckless endangerment.



Bartlett residents were shocked to hear of the crash involving an underage driver.



"That's just wrong," said one resident.



"That mother is responsible," said another resident. "She should know the law."



According to the traffic report, the 14-year-old boy was traveling on Stage Road when he turned in front of a MATA bus going in the opposite direction. Both boys were injured.



The young boys' family declined to comment. Reyes was released on her own recognizance Friday, and is scheduled to appear in Bartlett City Court on Monday afternoon.

