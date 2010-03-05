Woman, 84, killed in house fire

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) – An 84-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a house fire in Millington, near the Tipton County line.



Officials said the fire broke out around 10:00 a.m. at a home near Kerrville-Rosemark and Gin Roads.



When firefighters arrived, officials said, the house was fully engulfed in flames. By the time they were able to knock the fire down, it was too late.



Family members said the victim, Renee Lombardo, was bound to a wheelchair. Shelby County Fire Department spokesperson Brent Perkins said the chair may have prevented Lombardo from being able to escape.



"Investigators are looking at if that was a barrier to her getting out of the fire," Perkins said.



The smoke and flames were so intense that neighbors thought a different house was on fire.



"I had a call from a friend that said my house was burning," Cheryl Bone said. "I came up here and said, 'No, it's the lady across the street.'"



Family members were too upset to talk about what happened. Neighbors said Lombardo was a loving mother of six children, and had 17 grandchildren. She had lived in the home since moving to Millington from New York in 1980.



Officials are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

