Knife-wielding man shot to death in parking lot

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) – Police found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a Memphis business late Friday afternoon.



Shortly after 3:00 p.m., police received a call about a man swinging a knife in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store near North Watkins and Delano.



According to police, when the knife-wielding man tried to stab someone, that man pulled a gun and shot him.



When police arrived at the scene, they found man with the knife dead in the parking lot.



No one has been taken into custody.

