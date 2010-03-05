Police search for Southaven bank robber - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police search for Southaven bank robber

Southaven Police released this image of the bank robber. Southaven Police released this image of the bank robber.

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - A robber escaped with an undetermined amount of cash after holding up a Southaven bank Friday afternoon.

Officials said the man held up the Wachovia Bank at 485 Goodman Road in Southaven around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Inside the bank, the man handed a note to a teller demanding money.  After receiving the cash, he left, never showing a weapon.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid 20's, standing 5'9" and weighing approximately 170 pounds.  He was wearing light jacket with a dark undershirt, and blue jeans.

If you have information about the robbery, call DeSoto County CrimeStoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

