Police search for Southaven bank robber

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - A robber escaped with an undetermined amount of cash after holding up a Southaven bank Friday afternoon.



Officials said the man held up the Wachovia Bank at 485 Goodman Road in Southaven around 2:30 p.m. Friday.



Inside the bank, the man handed a note to a teller demanding money. After receiving the cash, he left, never showing a weapon.



The suspect was described as a white male in his mid 20's, standing 5'9" and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was wearing light jacket with a dark undershirt, and blue jeans.



If you have information about the robbery, call DeSoto County CrimeStoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.