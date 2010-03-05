Knife-wielding man shot to death at Family Dollar parking lot

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Family Dollar store on North Watkins in Frayser became the center of attention late Friday afternoon.



People gathered to watch a death investigation begin not far from the store's front doors.



A man was shot dead in the parking lot after police said he threatened a man with a knife. The suspect's body was hidden from view under a tarp as investigators processed the scene.



Lt. Col. J.M. Willis with the Memphis Police said the suspect threatened several people.



"The individual was trying to attack numerous people," Willis said. "We have a number of witnesses that have said he was wielding a knife at them."



Police said they began receiving calls around 3 p.m. Friday. They currently have no idea why the man was threatening people in the parking lot.



No one was injured before the suspect's final encounter.



"It appears through the investigation that he attempted to attack another individual," Willis said. "That individual was armed."



A young man was patted down and placed in the rear of a squad car. At this point, investigators do not consider this a murder, rather an apparent case of self defense.



Police have not released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed, nor have they identified the customer who shot him.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.