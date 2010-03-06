One person dead, one wounded after nightclub shooting

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting at a Memphis nightclub early Saturday morning.



Hours after the shooting at the VIP Club on Austin Peay, the area was still a crime scene as deputies detained nearly 30 customers for questioning.



"We're still sorting out now exactly what in the world started all this," said Steve Shular with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. "We know it was a large disturbance. We know there were a lot of shots fired."



Shular said the shooting started when a fight broke out in the club's parking lot around 3 a.m. Saturday.



"When deputies arrived here at the club, the two people shot had already left," Shular said. "One was found about a half mile down Austin Peay Highway in a car in the middle of the road. The other person shot was found at the hospital."



Deputies said the shooting victim taken to the hospital is expected to recover.



The search for the gunman is ongoing.



"We are going to be here throughout the day, probably tomorrow," said Shular, "maybe into Monday trying to sort all this out."

