Hip-hop fundraiser benefits Haiti earthquake victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Stax Music Academy played host to the Hip Hop 4 Haiti fundraiser Saturday to benefit those devastated by the Haiti earthquake.



Local hip-hop artists and other industry leaders stopped by, including American Idol finalist Lil' Rounds, rapper 8-Ball, and super producer Drumma Boy.



The event was originally scheduled for February as part of a national campaign, but was delayed due to snow.



Kareem Ali said the people in Haiti still need help.



"In spite of the weather here, the people in Haiti are suffering and we have to do what we're going to support them," Ali said.



The event also included artwork, musical and visual performances, and speeches.

