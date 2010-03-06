Efficiency firm running MED publishes final report - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Efficiency firm running MED publishes final report

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - With a new chief executive officer at the helm, the efficiency firm running the cash-strapped MED is closing up shop.

FTI Cambio released its final report earlier this week.

The firm listed its major accomplishments, including securing millions in extra money from grants and government entities, reducing staff overtime and creating a more efficient staff by cutting 88 positions.

FTI Cambio developed a five-year plan for The MED, which includes evaluating benefit programs, placing a case manager in the emergency room, and reducing patients' length of stay.


