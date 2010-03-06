Search continues for missing boater

By Ben Watson - bio | email

COVINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - The search for a missing boater was in its second day Sunday.



Steven Grayer, 49, disappeared Saturday while fishing on the Mississippi River.



Acting on a tip, search teams began combing through the river area around Duvall Landing in Tiptop County Saturday afternoon.



A fisherman said he saw Grayer's boat upside down in the water just south of the landing and reported it to the sheriff's department.



"There was a fisherman that was coming into Duvall Landing here and noticed that there was a capsized boat ... just south of the landing," said Tipton County Sheriff Pancho Chumley.



Rescue teams from Shelby County and Atoka joined in the search. Rescuers are also using cadaver dogs and DeSoto County's search helicopter.



Rescuers said they are dealing with the width of the river and the swift current.



Grayer's relatives watched and waited as rescuers searched, hoping for any news about Grayer, a husband and father.



Family members declined to comment but Sheriff Chumley said relatives told him that Grayer set out on a fishing trip early Saturday morning and did not return home.

