Large fire destroys closed business near downtown Oxford

By WMC Staff

OXFORD, MS (WMC-TV) - A large fire destroyed a building in downtown Oxford late Saturday night.



The fire broke out shortly before 10:00 p.m. at The Gin, a long-closed bar located near Oxford's downtown square.



Larry Alexander, the new owner of the property, called the total loss a heartbreaker.



"My daughter was wanting to open it back up as a gin," Alexander said. "In the last month, we were in the process of cleaning it up and negotiating with two people to lease it."



Officials have not determined what caused the fire.



No one was injured while battling the blaze, officials said.

