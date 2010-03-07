Security guard charged in deadly club shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Security guard charged in deadly club shooting

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A security guard has been charged in a deadly club shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Justin Smith is charged with second degree murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies said one person was shot and killed and another shot and injured when shots were fired in the VIP Club's parking lot around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Smith was also the man injured.

Deputies said Justin Smith shot and killed Douglas Smith who was leaving the parking lot in the middle of a brawl.

Justin Smith told deputies he thought Douglas Smith was trying to run him over.

It has not been revealed if Justin Smith is a licensed security guard with the State of Tennessee.

Investigators were still working out a motive for the brawl in the parking lot.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly