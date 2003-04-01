Employment and Internship Opportunities

Employment information

Additional details:

WMC Action News 5, a Raycom Media station, is committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community. As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of full-time job opportunity notification mailing list. If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you. We would then notify you of each full-time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration. Send your request to:

Shyronica Small

Raycom Media

ssmall@wmctv.com

Internship information

WMC Action News 5 is proud to offer a limited number of internships each semester. Students will work closely with news professionals to gain a better understanding of the news process. Students will learn the basics to news writing, researching and gain experience with production techniques.

For more information on how to obtain an internship at WMC Action News 5, click here.