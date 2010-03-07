Mid-South man defends himself against possible armed robber

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South man defended himself against a man who he claims was an armed robber by pulling his own gun on the suspect.

The shooting took place Sunday afternoon in East Memphis on Bainbridge.

Investigators said Barry Maxwell shot a 17-year-old suspect in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Judy Maxwell, his ex-wife, told Action News 5 in an exclusive interview that her ex-husband came over to help her trim some trees in her backyard.

"I drove up and saw everybody out here and thought what's going on?" Judy Maxwell said.

Judy Maxwell said her ex-husband was about to get his saw out of a vehicle when the robber confronted him.

"He said the guy walked up and said give me your wallet, and Barry said no," Judy Maxwell said.

Judy Maxwell said Barry Maxwell told her the robber then pulled a gun on him.

"Barry has a gun permit and a gun also, and shot him," Judy Maxwell said.

Judy Maxwell said she is thankful Barry Maxwell arrived home before she did.

"I could have been coming home to my house," Judy Maxwell said. "What if they'd gotten me?"

Judy Maxwell said her ex-husband did what he had to do.

"Because he would have been the one that was shot," Judy Maxwell said.

