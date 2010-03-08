Bartlett mother accused of letting child drive appears in court

By Jamel Major - bio | email

BARTLETT, TN (WMC-TV) - A Bartlett mother accused of sending her underage son out in her car to run errands appeared in court Monday morning.



In court, Tana Reyes told a judge she needed more time to get an attorney. Moments later, she left the courtroom after her appearance was rescheduled for April 19th.



Authorities say Reyes allowed her 14-year-old son to run errands in her car. Reyes allegedly told her son to drive to a nearby Dollar General store to buy household items last Wednesday around 8pm. His 13-year-old brother was also in the car.



After the two left the store, the 14-year-old crashed into a MATA bus at Stage Road and US 70.



The incident surprised Roger Johnson, who lives close to Reyes.



"I'm sorry to hear the kids were injured," Johnson said. "Hope they're ok. I hope people will learn from their lesson."



Reyes later told police she knew her son did not have a driver's license.



"I don't understand that part - him being 14 and letting him drive," Johnson said.



Action News 5 visited Reyes' home Monday for comment, but a relative instructed us not to come on the property, and then called police.



Neighbors, meanwhile, say Reyes used poor judgement.



"It was definitely a mistake, but I don't know the full reason behind it and why she would give him permission to drive," Johnson said.



At last check, Reyes' children were recovering at LeBonheur Hospital. Her 14-year-old could also face charges.

