Two city of Southaven employees arrested for drug possession

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - Two employees of the city of Southaven have been fired after they were arrested on charges related to the possession and intent to sell controlled substances.



According to Mayor Greg Davis, an internal investigation by Southaven police led to the arrests, which were carried out late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.



Jason Grant, the city's Director of Information Technology, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Ashley Otts, who worked in the City Clerk's office, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.



Davis called the arrests were regrettable.



"It is disheartening and its sad that individuals have an opportunity to do well and succeed but chose a destructive path and began to deal in a life that's illegal," Davis said.



Southaven Police Chief Tom Long said the arrests were part of an ongoing internal narcotics investigation.



"This was a fairly quick case" he said. "It took about four to five weeks from start to finish with the culmination of that whole investigation, which led to the arrest."



The mayor also had a message for other city employees.



"Quick action will be taken in this city for anyone regardless of your title, regardless of your position, to protect the laws of this state and the city of Southaven," he said.



Grant and Otts are being held at the DeSoto County Jail.

