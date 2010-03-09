Woman smuggles pot into jail inside potato chip bag

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - With extra fences, walls and razor wire, the Shelby County Penal Farm is no place to gamble.



But, according to its Director, Andrew Taber, that doesn't stop people from trying to bring in things they shouldn't.



"Contraband has always been an issue," Taber said Tuesday.



One recent case involved Michael Wilson, an inmate serving a seven year sentence. As a medium-security inmate, Wilson was allowed contact visits with family, like the one caught on tape Sunday evening.



That night, Wilson received a visit from his mother and other members of his extended family - including two young children.



During the visit, a correctional officer noticed when Wilson look around nervously, put something in his mouth, and then swallowed without chewing.



The officer approached the gathering and found Wilson holding a bag of potato chips. Inside the bag, the officer found a series of small balloons packed with two grams of marijuana. His mother, Beverly Wilson, admitted to giving him the contraband.



The elder Wilson was charged with possession and sneaking contraband into prison. If convicted, her visit could turn into a more permanent stay.



"There's a penalty," Taber said. "A two to ten year sentence."



Michael Wilson also picked up a contraband charge. He was transferred to maximum security status, where he will lose privileges to contact visits.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.