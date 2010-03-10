Police locate stolen car used in robberies

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police say the stolen car a suspect used to attack a woman and then steal her purse has been found.



Officials said one person was taken into custody after the car was spotted late Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Aubra.



"I noticed it this morning," said Tracey Moss, who lives nearby. "I hadn't seen it before. I hadn't seen it on this block."

The vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Camry, was stolen Saturday during a carjacking at the Smart Mart on Highland. It was later used in a series of robberies, including one Monday morning where a victim was struck by the car. The driver then stole her purse. The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.



Police would not say if the person taken into custody was a suspect in the carjacking and robberies.



"It's unknown whether he was actually in the vehicle, but he was near the vehicle when officers arrived," said Major Michael Hardy of the Memphis Police Department.



The man was taken to the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center for questioning. Meanwhile, residents like Moss were thankful the car had been found, but not on their block.



"And then they came over here on our street? I don't like that," she said.

Police have not identified the man they took into custody, and he has not yet been charged with any crime.

