Search for missing boater being scaled back

COVINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - The search for a missing boater is being scaled down, officials with the Tipton County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.



Fourteen area agencies have been searching for Steven Grayer, 49, since he disappeared Saturday while fishing on the Mississippi River.



Acting on a tip, search teams began combing through the river area around Duvall Landing in Tiptop County Saturday afternoon. A fisherman said he saw Grayer's boat upside down in the water just south of the landing and reported it to the sheriff's department.



Sunday, rescue teams were successful in recovering Grayer's fishing boat, which showed no obvious signs of damage. The boat was spotted capsized on the west side of the Mississippi River approximately 2 to 3 miles south of Duvall Landing by pilots from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office air unit.



Since then, rescue workers have searched daily for Grayer, using sonar, thermal imagining cameras and cadaver dogs.



Tipton County Sheriff Pancho Chumley said Wednesday afternoon that authorities would continue to visually search areas identified by local sportsmen as common or popular fishing locations along the Mississippi.



"We will continue to make every effort to determine what happen to Mr. Grayer and use every resource we have available to locate him," Chumley said.

