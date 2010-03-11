Tigers fall to Houston, 66-65 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tigers fall to Houston, 66-65

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Aubrey Coleman scored 21 points, including a leaner in the lane with 5 seconds remaining, as Houston upset four-time defending Conference USA tournament champion Memphis 66-65 in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Willie Kemp scored 15 points for No. 2 seed Memphis (23-9), including its final five baskets, all on drives to the right of the hoop. His final shot put Memphis ahead 65-64 with 15.7 seconds left. After Coleman scored, Kemp was called for a double dribble while trying to get off a final shot.

Houston (17-15), the seventh seed, will play either Southern Mississippi or UAB in the semifinals Friday.

Kelvin Lewis had 13 points, including a 3-pointer that put the Cougars ahead 62-61 with 2:06 left. Maurice McNeil added 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston.

Will Coleman had 14 points and eight rebounds for Memphis.
      
