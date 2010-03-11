Crews search Mississippi River for missing boater

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) – Rescue crews are searching for a man who overturned in a canoe on the Mississippi River early Thursday afternoon.



Video from Chopper 5 showed a Harbor Patrol boat pick up one passenger of the canoe from an area of riverbank not far from where the capsized boat came to rest.



A second passenger in the boat, who was not wearing a life jacket, is still believed to be missing.



Officials said the incident happened two miles north of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.



As the search continued, Jason Erickson with the Coast Guard said the water temperature would become a factor.



"The biggest issue right now is water temperature," Erickson said.



Crews expanded their search several miles downstream but have yet to find any sign of the missing man.

