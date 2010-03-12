Millington family desperate to find missing dog

By Joe Birch - bio | email

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - A Millington woman with Multiple Sclerosis is missing the one thing that makes her feel better on her worst days: her dog.



Rosalie Wood's Boston Terrier, Emmy, went missing last Saturday. Nearly a week later, family members feel like they are running out of options as they search for their lost pet.



To Rosalie, Emmy is more than just a best friend. Emmy helps Wood cope when she's stuck in the house, feeling sick, and missing out on moments with her family due to her M.S.



"Animals will help people heal and feel better, whether they really heal or not," said Rosalie's husband, Ronald.



Saturday, Emmy disappeared after digging a hole beneath her family's fence. The family has searched everywhere for their missing dog. They believe they've done everything possible to make the canine identifiable, marking her with a chip, a tattoo, and a collar.



"We've looked, we've driven around, we've asked, we've put up everything we could think of to get this dog back, because she means a lot to my mom, "said Rosalie's daughter, Jessica.



Emmy also eases her family's state of mind.



"It's always comforting for me to think that, you know, she's not here by herself while my dad's at work, that she's got that dog cuddling with her, and it's just so heartbreaking to me that Emmy's gone," Jessica said.



Now, the Woods are desperate, and asking for the public's help.



"I don't' know what else to do, but my mom wants this dog back, so I'm going to get her back if I can," Jessica said.



The Woods are offering a reward for anyone who can help in the return of their pet. If you have seen Emmy, call 901-619-2332 or 901-827-4530.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.