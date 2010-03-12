Bartlett police offered little notice before serving warrant

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Memphis and Bartlett police departments work together when operating in each other's jurisdiction, but Bartlett police offered little notice Thursday before attempting to carry out a warrant in Memphis.



Thursday morning, Bartlett police officers went into Memphis to serve a search warrant at 1346 Standridge. At 10:29 a.m., they notified a Memphis police dispatcher of their intentions with a phone call:



(transcript of call)

BARTLETT OFFICER: Hey, it's Lt. Paige with Bartlett Narcotics.

MPD DISPATCH: Uh-Huh?

BARTLETT OFFICER: We're going to be hitting a search warrant at 1-3-4-6 Standridge.



In an early 2009 letter, Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin requested notification as early as possible whenever Bartlett Police enter the MPD's jurisdiction.



"Search warrants are obtained in advance, thus there should be plenty of time for notification," he wrote.



But according to a Memphis Police Department spokesperson, the department's Organized Crime Unit was not notified in advance about the warrant Bartlett officers attempted to serve Thursday.



Once inside 1346 Standridge, undercover officer Patrick CiCi shot Malcolm Shaw, after Shaw allegedly approached CiCi and pointed a gun at him.



At 10:35 a.m., a Bartlett police officer called MPD dispatch again.



(transcript of call)

BARTLETT OFFICER: All right, chill out. Sit down.

MPD DISPATCH: Communications. Wanda.

BARTLETT OFFICER: Hey it's Lt. Paige. I need an ambulance to 1-3...

MPD DISPATCH: Hold on. Hold on.

BARTLETT OFFICER: ...4-6

MPD DISPATCH: Hold on one minute.

BARTLETT OFFICER: All right.

MPD DISPATCH: I'm going to connect you to the fire department.

BARTLETT OFFICER: All right."



Shaw died on scene. Now, Memphis police are investigating whether there was any criminal wrongdoing.

