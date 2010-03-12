UPDATE: Man discovers woman's body while out walking

By Jamel Major - bio | email

Update: Body identified as Glenda Kimball, 56.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis man taking a stroll Friday night discovered a woman's body in the woods.



The body of Glenda Kimball, 56, was found around 7 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North Watkins near Lucille Price Park in North Memphis.



Rhonda Fitch, a neighbor, was shocked by the news.



"It's fearful," Fitch said. "I was at the club up there and somebody told me there was a body by my house. I've been shaking ever since."



The man reportedly went to a nearby fire station on Chelsea and alerted authorities.



"As he was walking through the wooded area, he came across a deceased body," Lt. Col. J. Willis with the Memphis Police said.



Investigators spent Friday night gathering clues and evidence. They would not comment on the condition of the body or how long it had been there.



Authorities said they are unsure if foul play is involved, some neighbors are still worried.



"I'm scared for my grandkids when they come visit me," said Illean Whitten. "Scared for the people in this neighborhood. We never had this kind of tragedy at all."

