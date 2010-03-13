Beer festival held in Handy Park on Beale

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis held the first River City Brewers Festival at Handy Park on Beale Street Saturday.



Crowds enjoyed live music while sampling beers from the best local, regional, national and import breweries from around the world.



A portion of the event's proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Erin Minton was downtown enjoying the festival.



"It's my bachelorette party weekend and we wanted to do something for St. Jude," Minton said. "And we like beer."



For the price of a $30 ticket, beer lovers were able to sample 70 different kinds of beer that are not normally available in Memphis.



The festival continues from 6 to 10 Saturday night.

