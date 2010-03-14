Baby dropped down trash chute by father

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A father is on the run from police after he threw his one-month-old son down an 11-story trash chute Sunday.



Morris Johnson lives next door in the Pinnacle Apartments on South Bellevue where the mother lived with her baby, her daughter, 7, and her son, 4. Johnson said the baby's father did not live with them.



"He was coming out of their apartment," Johnson said. "He looked normal to me. It's shocking to me right now. He didn't look like that type of person to me."



Johnson said he did hear some noise by the trash chute Sunday morning.



"We heard some commotion but I thought it was my dog out on the patio," Johnson said.



Johnson could not tell if the commotion was a fight because he said both the baby's father and mother are deaf and do not speak.



"I never got up to come out to look," Johnson said. "I hope that baby's OK."



Mathis Dorsey, who also lives in the apartments, said there was trouble between the two parents.



"The neighbor told me he'd been sending the mom threatening messages on her phone," Dorsey said. "Apparently she was probably cutting him off."



At last update, the baby was at a hospital in non-critical condition.



Police are still searching for the baby's father. They ask if you know any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 901 - 528 - CASH.

