YOUR TURN: Another way to shorten the lines

Most of this week's "Your Turn" letter writers were excited about the prospect of the City of Memphis changing its vehicle safety inspection process. Two Memphis City Council members are proposing a changes. Romaro Spivey thinks that's a great idea.

In Spivey's words:

If a person purchases a newer model vehicle, the simplest thing to do would be to exempt those vehicles from having to be inspected. If they don't want to choose that route, they could exempt cars under so many miles. We have plenty of officers who sit on the side of the road who could easily give tickets to drivers who are not compliant. I hope the city council does not go back and forth over this issue, debating about safety because I can assure you, 90% of drivers on the road are going to drive their car whether or not it passes an inspection.

The inspection station is nothing but anoter tax. Years ago when I lived in Memphis, I would take my car thru inspection and if I failed in one line I would gothru another line and pass. While living in AR, the governor realized thisand through voting process eliminated the inspection and added the cost of inspection added to the price oc licensen plates. He also included that if an law enforcement officer wittness a automobile whith an unsafe condition he could pull that car over and if there were and unsafe condition the officer could give that person a violation ticket. Te ticket would be cancled when the person presented the car with the unsafe condition repaired. If the person did not have the car repaired in a set time period, then the state would pull that person's licensen plate from the car qnd not return the plate until the car was repaired. That is the way I remember it but a NEWS 5 reporter could get the correct precdure from AR.



Also, I guess from what happen to the person that stopped the DRUNK driver, the lesson here is that if you see a drunk, don't stop him just let him kill someone while you dial 911 and wait for the cops. Just goes to prove that the laws are protecting the crimial rather than the law abiding citizen.



Jerry Wilkinson

---



As a 76 year old woman, who has full care of a 98 year old mother, the car inspection process is a yearly nightmare. I must hire caregivers on OT pay to come in at 5:00 a.m. so I can be in the line up at 6:00 a.m. for the opening at 7:00 a.m.. This procedure will grant me a wait time of approximately 1 hr and 25 minutes, and save me money and frustration. At least I am not in the bumper to bumper line but about 20 minutes, then 5 minutes to inspect and I am on my way back home.



The sad part of this is that I must take two cars thru this maze of car line up, because I have a special vehicle with a crane in it for transporting my mother's handicap equipment, then I have my own personal automobile.



If all we are going to check is emmission readings, and I agree with that 100 percent, then I recommend further that there be an exemption for newer cars, or cars with less mileage, so that you would not be required to come in for inspection until you have 30,000 or more miles on your car. New cars are exempted from inspection, so why not cars that do not get much wear and tear.. This would help a lot of the senior citizens who still must drive to provide for their own and sometimes other's needs.....



Marjorie Mangrum



---



City Council - Bring this city of Memphis into the 21st century.



"Just the way we've always done it" is no reason to continue all those frivolous and useless auto safety inspections. Quit harping and discussing and make the momentous decision that will help the citizens feel that they have been heard.



Gordon S. Hall



---



I am a black conservative republican. First I feel that the inspection is just a form of taxation anyway an there main objective is to get money. I remember when the wheel tax was implemented. It was only for a short time. I'm not sure how long thats been but its at least 15 years.



I could solve the inspection problem, reduce wait time by more than an hour and save money lots of money. Heres how you do it. Very similar to the lottery set up. You buy equipment to more than 100 locations around town. fix it shops like Goodyear, mufflershops, transmission shops, etc.



You pay them a fee per inspection you spread it out to where no one is overwhelmed. It increases traffic in these peoples place and it increases business for them. It eliminates city employees and pension and vacation in the long run it saves money for the city. This way of thinking could be applied to a lot of things that the city and federal govt. run its just to simple.



Kenneth Autry



---



This is a most stupid things I ever heard. Just eliminate it, it does not help and most likely the money it costs to run those places could be put to better use.



Anyway, nothing that is done with inspections will stop these idiot Memphis drivers from going 90 MPH on the interstates. So what good is a safety inspection when the driving habits are so bad.



Chuck Lajeunesse



---



What if auto service repair facilities did official car inspections like in other cities? That would keep citizens who failed from having to go back through the long wait again as punishment because his headlight was misaligned. Officials could oversee the repair shops like the health department does restaurants. Inspection Permits for the repair shops would be issued by the city like Beer Permits. This means that the city currently uses the oversight methods suggested I am suggesting. Permits to perform inspections would produce income to the city. There could be up to an 80% expense reduction to the City by operating this way. I'm just guessing that 20% could fund the oversight arm of the city to keep the auto repair centers in balance. Citizens could schedule their inspections at their convenience with their trusted mechanics. Sounds like a pretty simple idea to take a ton of expense out of the city budget while allowing the city to maintain control of the inspection process.



Sincerely,



JD Ballinger



---



The renewal for car reg. no longer shows a break down of fees thus eliminating the inspection fee. We have a right know what we are paying for and how much & why. EPD fee? County fee has changed to city fee to now municiple fee what's up with this? Janet Hooks stated on another station $2 in 1982 was for inspection. $2x400,000+ cars does not equal a $200k budget. From the way government is run in this city it is if not becoming a Miserable City.



Marva Wilson

---

The city council need to consider additional suggestions if they can not agree on solutions for the line problem at the inspection station. I would like to suggest that a reinspection line be established for vehicles that failed for the first time and need to be retested for failed items other than emission. Since it is being considered for newer vehicles be exempted for emission why not exempt diesel vehicles from being inspected since the don't have to be checked for emmission. This will eliminate quite a few vehicles in line and the retesting line will speed up the process.

Lee Tanksley

---

It seems to me fixing the problem of wait several hours to get your car inspected is a no brainer: We can either follow the New York or California model. In New York they have garages that are licensed by the city to do the inspections. This saves the city money because they do not have to maintain the inspection stations and equipment. The consumers can go to a nearby garage get the car inspected and get there sticker. In California they do not inspect the cars instead if you are stop by the police are in violation they issue you a ticket.

Hermes Rosa