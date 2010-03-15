Memphis police will not charge Bartlett officer in shooting

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Bartlett police officer will not be charged for fatally shooting a Memphis man while serving a warrant last week.



According to investigators, Bartlett police Det. Patrick Cici acted in self defense when he shot Malcolm Shaw, 43. Bartlett police were serving a warrant at Shaw's home in North Memphis when he came from a back room of his home armed with a gun. Cici saw the gun fired once.



Tuesday, Memphis police ruled the shooting as a justifiable homicide.



Reached for comment, Shaw's family was upset by the decision. His brother, Timothy Miers, wanted to know how Memphis police came to such a quick decision in their investigation.



"What's the killing part about?" he asked. "Ain't nobody come over here and talked to the folks at the scene."



Bartlett police would not say Monday what they were looking for in the home, but Action News 5 has obtained a copy of the search warrant.



Miers said he would hire an attorney to figure out what happened.



"I'm real angry right now," he said. "I'm trying to stay cool."



Shaw will be buried on Wednesday.



Cici was taken off duty while officials investigated the shooting.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.